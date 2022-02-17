HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New McIntosh A/V Processor Supports 8K And Dolby Atmos

New McIntosh A/V Processor Supports 8K And Dolby Atmos

By | 17 Feb 2022

New McIntosh keep producing the goods for anyone serious about their home theatre and ready to invest in premium products, with their fancy new MX180 A/V processor delivering 8K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

It supports 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz on all seven ultra-high-speed HDMI ports – five inputs, two outputs. While each supports HDCP 2.3, 4:4:4.

As for colour, it goes with Rec. 2020, Dynamic Lip-sync, and 3D Video pass-through as well as enhanced features Auto Low Latency.

There’s Quick Frame Transport (QFT), Quick Media Switching (QMS), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and it supports a number of high dynamic range formats, including HDR (static HDR), Dynamic HDR, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Vision (including low latency).

It includes 16 balanced audio outputs for 15.1 or 9.1.6 surround sound speaker configurations, and it’s compatible with leading 3D surround sound formats, including Dolby Atmos, DTS:X Pro and Auro-3D.

The HDMI outputs can output one source material to two separate screens, or different content from two different sources to two separate screens.

One HDMI output features both Audio Return Channel (ARC) and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) functionality.

All up, the MX180 will make your home theatre sing and dance like a dream.



