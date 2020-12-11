HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Mastercard & Visa Pull Out Of PornHub Relationship

By | 11 Dec 2020

Mastercard and Visa have dumped Pornhub because their site which is extremely popular in Australia, is”Infested with videos of rape and child sex abuse”.

The move is a blow as 89% of their revenues comes from either a Mastercard or Visa card in Australia. In the USA consumers also use an AMEX card for payments.

Mastercard confirmed “the presence of illegal material” on Pornhub’s website following the publication of a report by the New York Times, which reported that the porn site hosted videos of rape scenes, revenge porn and other footage taken without the knowledge or consent of the participants.

In Australia PornHub generates massive broadband use across the Telstra and Optus networks.

“Our investigation over the past several days has confirmed violations of our standards prohibiting unlawful content on their site,” Mastercard said in a statement. “As a result, and in accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that connect the site to our network to terminate acceptance. In addition, we continue to investigate potential illegal content on other websites to take the appropriate action.”

Visa, in its statement, said it was “instructing the financial institutions who serve [Pornhub owner] MindGeek to suspend processing of payments through the Visa network.”

Some of the questionable video includes recordings of assaults on unconscious women and girls.

The exposé resulted in changes to the site’s policies on Tuesday, with Pornhub pledging to crack down on illegal content. Pornhub said it will impose new restrictions on who can upload videos and a hire new squad of content moderators that will seek out potentially illegal material.

In its biggest change, Pornhub will only allow verified users to upload videos to the site.

That privilege is currently restricted to Pornhub’s content partners and members of its “Model Program,” which requires performers to verify their identities by uploading a photo of themselves.

