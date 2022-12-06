Samsung has initiated a major overall of executives with Germain Clausse, TV sales chief Oceania the region that includes Australia promoted.

Tuesday’s executive reshuffle came after Samsung promoted seven presidents, including its first female president, Lee Young-hee, head of global marketing.

Lee is the first female president at Samsung companies who is not a member of the founding family.

The Korean Herald claimed that claimed that lingering recession fears, saw the largest company in South Korea, refrain from making a drastic change in the top brass, with its co-CEO system being maintained to handle its two business pillars – smartphone and home appliance business, called DX or digital experience, and semiconductor business, called DS or digital solution.

Overall Samsung Electronics promoted a total of 187 executives in their end of year reshuffle, including young leaders in their 30s and 40s, in an apparent attempt to push for change amid business certainties next year.

In Australia, the business has lost two heads of corporate communications in 4 months.

What was noticeable was that research and development specialists were the ones promoted as Samsung looks for the next big thing.

“We carried out an executive reshuffle based on their performance and growth potential with an aim to strengthen the company’s readiness for the future,” Samsung said in a statement. “More young leaders and tech specialists got promoted.”

Among the young leaders is Moon Sung-hoon, 48, who was promoted to executive vice president to lead the strategic product development of the smartphone and home appliance business division.

Moon is credited for playing a leadership role in hardware development of Samsung’s smartphones, including the flagship Galaxy S and foldable phones.

Lee Jung-won, 45, was also promoted to executive vice president to take in charge of modem system development, which is crucial for Samsung’s prowess in the 5G network business.

Samsung also promoted nine women and two foreign nationals to executive positions, putting renewed emphasis on diversity and inclusivity, according to the company.