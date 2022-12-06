HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > EXCLUSIVE: Former Senior Hisense Executive Facing $3M Criminal Trial Next Year

EXCLUSIVE: Former Senior Hisense Executive Facing $3M Criminal Trial Next Year

By | 6 Dec 2022

A former senior executive of Hisense Australia who was accused of obtaining a $3M financial advantage by deception is set to go on trial early in the new year in the Victorian County Court

58-year-old Afroditi Myron, the former Hisense Customer Service Manager who worked for the Chinese Company for nine years  has been accused of stealing over $3M dollars by Hisense management, she was originally charged with 42 offences.

Picture shows Myron Aphrodite former Hisense Service Manager

She is facing a lengthy prison term if convicted.

The story was originally exposed by ChannelNews after we obtained internal Hisense documents.

The documents which were presented at a Hisense global conference, to discuss rampant corruption at the Chinese Company’s subsidiaries, including Australia, claimed  Aphrodite (wrong spelling of name), “Counterfeited consumer complaints, fabricated and tampered with CRM system records, invented fictitious compensation amounts and took advantage of her position to collect consumer compensation from the Company over a six-year period.”

The document went on to claim, “The number of payments involved exceeded 1,200 and the amount of the fraud was as high as $3.37M.”

Several Civil charges bought by Hisense have since been withdrawn.

Earlier this year the accused who was charged by detectives at Knox Police station sold her home for $880,000 and is now residing at Parker Court Roxburgh in Victoria.

The case in the Victorian County Court is set to go ahead on the 15th of February according to documents obtained from the Melbourne Magistrates Court.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , ,
You may also like
All OLED TV Panels In Production Are Now Superior OLED EX
Desperate Big Brand Audio & TV Partner Looking For Saviour
Bunnings Tops YouGov’s Best Brand Rankings
TV Price War, JB Hi Fi Slash Thousands Off Premium Samsung LG TV’s
EXCLUSIVE:TV Brands Lost Tens Of Millions During COVID Despite Sales Boom
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Major Management Reshuffle At Samsung
Latest News
/
December 6, 2022
/
Telstra Sued Again, This Time For Dodgy Upload Speeds
Latest News
/
December 6, 2022
/
Philips Brings 4k UHD TV To OZ
Latest News
/
December 6, 2022
/
ACCC Probes Fire Risk For Lithium-Ion Batteries
Latest News
/
December 6, 2022
/
TCL Launches NXTPAPER Tablet
Latest News
/
December 6, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Major Management Reshuffle At Samsung
Latest News
/
December 6, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has initiated a major overall of executives with Germain Clausse, TV sales chief Oceania the region that includes Australia...
Read More