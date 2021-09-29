Logitech has launched the compact Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Keys Mini for Mac, a scaled-down version of its advanced Bluetooth keyboard.

This compact model comes in three colourways, and has dumped the number pad and nav keys seen on larger keyboards, and adds some interesting features. The most interesting of these is the dedicated emoji key, which brings up an emoji keyboard for when words don’t do justice, a microphone on/off key, and a dictation key for talk-to-text situations.

You can also connect this to three devices, meaning you can bounce between devices without having to fiddle with menus or cords.

Logitech is saying the MX Keys Mini/Mini for Mac has a battery that can last for ten days with backlighting on, or an astounding five months within.

Like wine, however, smaller doesn’t mean cheaper, with the Mini retailing for the same price as the full-sized version, at around $139AUD.