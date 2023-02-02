HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Logitech Enter True Wireless buds Gaming Market With G FITS

Logitech Enter True Wireless buds Gaming Market With G FITS

By | 2 Feb 2023

Logitech’s first shot at true wireless earbuds for the gaming scene – the G FITS – feature their Lightform technology to create a unique ear fit within 60 seconds.

This is meant to enable them to deliver gaming-grade audio to Mac, PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Smitch and mobile devices, via Lightspeed and Bluetooth.

The first earbuds to feature Lightspeed wireless technology, Logitech insist this gives users a pro-grade connection, high-performance sound, long battery life and strong connection.

They connect to gaming devices via USB-A or USB-C, and roll out with seven possible hours of listening time and another eight courtesy of the charging case.

Regarding in-game communication, each earbud holds in-built beamforming mics so you’ll come in loud and clear to your mates.

Logitech boast the sound from these buds is warm and detailed, and that the bass is deep and heavy-hitting.

There’s also an associated app so you can customise EQ to enhance, say, first-person shooters, driving games, music or podcasts. There’s also bass-boost.

They’re already available in the US at US$229, so that’s a solid guide for when they come out here.


628469

About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Logitech Sales Crash Across The Board, Shares Climb 3.41%
Logitech Unveils Brio Full HD Webcam
Logitech Upgrade POP Keyboard & Mouse New Colours
CES 2023: Touchscreen case for JBL Tour Pro 2 Earbuds
JBL’s Bluetooth Turntable Delivers “Authentic Sound”
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Gold IPhone Inspired By Pablo Escobar’s Gun
Latest News
/
February 2, 2023
/
LG Launches Pigeon Pair Refrigerator
Latest News
/
February 2, 2023
/
New Sony AVRs With 8K Video, Dolby Atmos And 360 Audio
Latest News
/
February 2, 2023
/
Belkin Unveils Screen Protectors For Samsung S23 Series
Latest News
/
February 2, 2023
/
Peloton Shares Soar 26% After Sunny Forecast
Latest News
/
February 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Gold IPhone Inspired By Pablo Escobar’s Gun
Latest News
/
February 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Luxury brand Caviar have taken inspiration from Pablo Escobar’s favourite pistol for their custom-made gold-coated iPhone 14, featuring the Colombian...
Read More