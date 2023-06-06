Logitech have announced MX Keys S Combo, MX Keys S keyboard, and MX Anywhere 3S mouse as the latest additions to its premium Master Series.

Designed for advanced users, with the addition of Smart Action, a new feature in Logi Options+, these additions are able to achieve “flow state.”

Anatoliy Polyanker, general manager of MX business at Logitech said, “MX Users aim to achieve a state of flow where they become fully immersed in their creative process, finding balance between the challenge of the task at hand and their individual skills. Our new Master Series products featuring Smart Actions in the Options + are designed for anyone seeking precision, speed and comfort to reach optimal performance and a feeling of enjoyment.”

The Smart Actions option in the Logi Options+ App allows the user to skips repetitive actions with the ability to automate multiple tasks with one keystroke.

The MX Keys S Combo features the MX Keys S keyboard, MX Master 3S mouse and MX Palm Rest, to deliver faster and more precise work focused on high levels of creation and maximum output.

With smart backlighting and customisable keys on the keyboard, complimenting the quiet clicks of the mouse, fast, precise scrolling, and 8K DPI sensor tracking on all surfaces including glass.

The MX Keys S advanced wireless illuminated keyboard showcases a low-profile typing experience, with fingertips shaped keys delivering fast, fluid, and perfect stroke in a comfortable design.

It comes with smart illumination, backlighting that automatically adjusts depending on the room’s lighting condition, and can be personalised using the Logi Options+ App. It is available in Graphite or Pale Gray, and has three new keys; talk to text, mute/unmute microphone, and emoji.

The MX Anywhere 3S mouse is Logitech’s most advanced wireless mouse, perfect for performance, portability, and comfort anywhere. With quiet click technology, it features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor tracking on any surface including glass.

The plastic parts involved in all products include certified post-consumer recycled plastic, minimum 11% for the keyboard, minimum 22% for the mouse included with the combo, and minimum 61% for the new MX Anywhere S3 mouse.

All products will be available this June on logitech.com and other global retailers, with the Logi Options+ App free to download from logi.com/optionsplus.

The MX Keys S is available for $229.95 AUD

The MX Keys S Combo is available for $399.95 AUD

The MX Anywhere S3 Mouse is available for $139.95 AUD