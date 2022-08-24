Samsung has been manufacturing OLED display screens for their own smartphones and tablets, for decades, if fact their OLED offering is so good that Apple buys millions pf display panels from Samsung every year for their iPhones and iPads, the only problem is that they failed to manufacture a large OLED TV display, that was, up until now.

What the big TV brand that manufactures one third of the TV’s in the world is now doing is competing with themselves and their QLED technology and the likes of LG and Sony two brands who have had an OLED TV offering in the market, for some time.

For Sony and LG who manufacture the bulk of OLED TV panels the problem is the strength of the Samsung brand in the TV and entertainment market.

In the past Samsung was all about Quantum dot technology which can be found in their premium QLED and neo QLED TV’s which are well known for their quality.

With their new OLED 65″ TV which I reviewed this week two things stand out, their new OLED display and their Samsung Neo Quantum processor which when combined delivers a TV that is hard to fault.

Also impressive is the big sound experience of the $799 Samsung S800B-S soundbar which for its size pumped out one hell of a lot of audios. I discovered this sound bar when it was combined with the new Samsung 65″ S95B OLED 4K Smart TV.

Linked up with Samsung’s new OLED TV this bar is worth every dollar and outperformed a lot of the other and often more expensive sound bars we have seen this year.

To really evaluate this TV, I focused on a few new 4K movies and TV series that were 4K but also had good sound effects and the latest software activation capability such as HDR and Dolby Atmos.

This allowed me to pick up on the serious quality of the attached Samsung soundbar and the processing capability of the display engine built into this TV.

My first port of call was Binge’s hot new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

I chose this because there are some great scenes that are both dark and edgy and bright and bold.

It’s also been shot using the latest 4K Dolby Vision HDR with Dolby Atmos virtual and surround soundtracks which is why the sound really dragged you into the action on the screen.

The sharpness of the OLED display which is being delivered by 8.3 million specially engineered ultra-fast switching tiny lights built into this display was clearly visible across multiple parts of the new House of Dragon content.

No more so than in dark scenes where the creators are building suspense right through to the action scenes shot both inside and outside where the light changes. Every scene was crisp, sharp, and as good as what you see in a cinema.

Despite this TV having 4K upscaling this was a native piece of 4K content that really demonstrated the potential of this TV.

Then there were the opening scenes of the David Attenborough Our Planet Breaking Boundaries documentary where nature came alive, and you really feel you are alongside the cameraman because of the realism of the image being pumped to the OLED display.

At one stage I pulled up House of The Dragon on the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and streamed it to the new Samsung OLED TV and even that was impressive, though you did have significant deterioration of the audio.

In several action drama series one got to really see just how good the new OLED TV from Samsung really is, pimples on a teenagers face really stood out, you could also see clearly where a makeup artist had struggled to cover up an ageing face and the lines really showed up with the OLED display powered by the Samsung processor showing up every detail that with 4K and a new generation of 4K cameras is very hard to hide today even with makeup.

Black is supposed to be the holy grail of TV’s and what you get with this TV is incredibly dark blacks and bright whites with other colours coming through looking very natural.

At one stage I went into setting and changed the settings from Dynamics to movie to standard and while there was a change one still got a good experience.

What Samsung has done is incorporate their quantum dot technology with OLED in an ultra slim TV.

The result is that the blue light from the minute particles of tiny lights that make up the new display, then deliver red and green light which takes one right into the top end of the RGB spectrum.

Samsung claims this delivers a superior picture.

What I do suspect is that there is a lot of software in play that is taking advantage of the power delivered by the Samsung Neo Quantum processor which is managing both the audio and display output. I also suspect that inbuilt AI is at work in the delivery of what is a seriously good picture experience.

The ultra-slim S800B S-series soundbar made a huge difference to my viewing experience to the extent that I believe it is superior to a lot of the $2K plus soundbars out there today and if you are looking to buy this OLED TV you just have to get the sound bar with it.

The soundbar is also great when it comes to gaming via this TV which delivers instant access to Microsoft Game Pass content.

Samsung is seriously going after the gaming market with the Samsung Gaming Hub and the good news is that while Gaming Hub is only available on eight smart TVs, one of those is the Samsung QN90B QLED TV.

A Quick visit to this environment resulted in games looking smooth and crisp especially as the top end games are now coded for 4K at 120Hz.

With their OLED TV Samsung has built in Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ enhancements which is technology that is designed to eliminate lag and lessen blur.

Via this TV you can get access to a multitude of streaming apps and Microsoft Game Pass, and I suspect that in the next few months we will see additional movie, TV series and gaming apps added to the Samsung Smart Hub platform.

Available in two sizes 55″ inches ($4,079) and 65″ inch ($5,249) these TVs are up there with the best in market today.

Along with the TV is Samsung’s slimline remote which supports solar and USB-C charging.

Rating 9/10

Samsung 65″ S95B OLED 4K Smart TV 2022

This is a seriously good TV which at sub $5.2K is a bargain.

I even think if you haggle you will be able to buy it at sub $5K.

What you get is a TV manufactured by the world’s best TV Company and above all a TV manufacturer who can bring together the technology spanning display, processors and software that sync and work in harmony to deliver a brilliant viewing experience.

If there is better around, I want to see it.