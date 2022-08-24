HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound

Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound

By | 24 Aug 2022

Yamaha has announced the SR-C30A, a compact sound bar engineered to provide users with cinematic and immersive audio in a small space.

Designed to meet a number of different use cases, Yamaha’s new sound bar caters to unconventional placement options, whilst also adopting the company’s philosophy of True Sound.

The new model is a re-engineered follow up from the company’s award-winning SR-C20A, now featuring a compact wireless subwoofer for rich bass response, alongside a pair of 4.2cm drivers. Combining a careful fusion of acoustic and electric technologies, the SR-C30A sports four sound modes that each cater to different listening, with Standard, Stereo, 3D Movie and Game.

Yamaha’s Adaptive Low Volume technology ensures that audio fidelity remains high even at low volumes, adjusting frequencies to ensure equally balanced sounds.

The Japanese audio giant has also fitted their new compact sound bar with it’s Clear Voice technology, improving the clarity and crispness of dialogue, even in environments where it is usually lost under other sounds.

The SR-C30A is 30% more narrow and 40% smaller overall than Yamaha’s full sized sound bars, with a width of 60cm, a height of 6.4cm and a depth of 9.4cm. The accompanying wireless subwoofer has also been designed to save space, with a 33.5cm width, 16cm height and 36.4cm depth, making it easy to setup and fit anywhere.

The Yamaha SR-C30A will cost $399, with stock due to arrive for early October.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Leaked
Logitech Gets Into VR Market With Chorus
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Is Eco-Conscious Audio
Cyrus Audio Revamps The Classics
Television Sound Gets A Whole Lot Better
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: LG You Finally Have A Competitor New Samsung OLED TV
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Coles Posts $1B Profit, CEO Claims High Prices Don’t Reach Bottom Line
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Penn Says Telstra Found Malware In Digicel’s Systems
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Sony’s New PS5 Controller Can Be Tuned To Your Liking
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Has Musk Just Found A Smoking Twitter Gun?
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: LG You Finally Have A Competitor New Samsung OLED TV
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung has been manufacturing OLED display screens for their own smartphones and tablets, for decades, if fact their OLED offering...
Read More