LG is showcasing a mindblowing 272-inch 8K display as part of its showcase at the Integrated Systems Europe show, which kicks off in Barcelona today.

LG Electronics will be showing off its full range of digital signage, with Micro LED displays, Transparent OLED Signage, and LED displays on display across a number of spaces.

The 272-inch LG MAGNIT 8K Micro LED uses millions of self-emissive micrometer-scale pixels to create its vibrant and deep images on a massive scale, with the 8K resolution ensuring crystal clear images.

“With its huge size and premium picture quality, LG MAGNIT is an ideal solution for showcasing media art in public spaces, and for use in building control rooms, boardrooms, and corporate and hotel lobbies,” the company explains.

LG will be pulling out all stops at ISE 2023, with its MAGNIT synchronises with 56 Transparent OLED Signage displays that cover both sides of LG’s exhibition hall entrance.

Even more impressive is LG’s Floating CUBE LED (above), an LED sculpture that combines four 2K LED displays to create three-dimensional anamorphic digital art that “moves and flows across the displays’ surfaces”, with seamless 90-degree corner design of the CUBE installation.

Finally, LG is introducing its new LG CreateBoard, a digital board “designed to engage, inform, and inspire students, while encourage greater collaboration.”

Not much information is available on the CreateBoard yet, spec-wise. It offers LG CreateBoard Lab for content creating and writing, and LG CreateBoard Share for wireless content and screen sharing. It will work with LG ConnectedCare DMS, a cloud-based device management solution that enables the remote management of multiple displays.

“At ISE 2023, LG is demonstrating how its display solutions can add value in practically any commercial sector, or area of your life, you care to name,” said Paik Ki-mun, senior vice president and head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

“Far more than just screens for presenting content, our display solutions can help you connect, create, communicate, and collaborate – expanding and digitalising your daily experience in a host of convenient, new ways.”

Those at ISE 2023 can find LG’s booth in Hall 3 of Fira Barcelona’s Gran Via conference centre.