Shopping mall landlord has named a new chief executive officer and managing director, following the departure of former boss Grant Kelley.

Westfield veteran Peter Huddle will officially step into the top role tomorrow, after being acting CEO since mid-November, following Kelley’s stepping down.

Huddle has been with Vicinity Centres for three years. In that time, Huddle has been “instrumental in building organisational capability and a cohesive, integrated and customer-focused Operations team, comprising Property Management, Leasing, Operations, Development, and Marketing,” according to Vicinity.

“Peter’s appointment reflects his leadership skills, deep commercial experience, and exemplary track record at Vicinity, and together with the Board, I am delighted the new CEO comes from within the Company,” said Vicinity Chairman, Trevor Gerber.

On his appointment, Huddle said, “I am honoured to be appointed CEO of Vicinity, given the critical role the Company plays in Australia’s evolving retail sector and the calibre of the team I am now leading.

“I believe Vicinity has the right strategy in place to deliver long-term growth and, under my stewardship, we will have an even greater emphasis on driving a performance culture that is focused on property excellence, customer centricity, and disciplined capital management.

“I am looking forward to helping shape Vicinity’s future as a high performing, property-led sector leader and ultimately, delivering shared value for our customers, retailers, strategic partners, investors and importantly, the Vicinity team.”