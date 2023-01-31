HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Vicinity Centres Appoints New CEO

Vicinity Centres Appoints New CEO

By | 31 Jan 2023

Shopping mall landlord has named a new chief executive officer and managing director, following the departure of former boss Grant Kelley.

Westfield veteran Peter Huddle will officially step into the top role tomorrow, after being acting CEO since mid-November, following Kelley’s stepping down.

Huddle has been with Vicinity Centres for three years. In that time, Huddle has been “instrumental in building organisational capability and a cohesive, integrated and customer-focused Operations team, comprising Property Management, Leasing, Operations, Development, and Marketing,” according to Vicinity.

“Peter’s appointment reflects his leadership skills, deep commercial experience, and exemplary track record at Vicinity, and together with the Board, I am delighted the new CEO comes from within the Company,” said Vicinity Chairman, Trevor Gerber.

On his appointment, Huddle said, “I am honoured to be appointed CEO of Vicinity, given the critical role the Company plays in Australia’s evolving retail sector and the calibre of the team I am now leading.

“I believe Vicinity has the right strategy in place to deliver long-term growth and, under my stewardship, we will have an even greater emphasis on driving a performance culture that is focused on property excellence, customer centricity, and disciplined capital management.

“I am looking forward to helping shape Vicinity’s future as a high performing, property-led sector leader and ultimately, delivering shared value for our customers, retailers, strategic partners, investors and importantly, the Vicinity team.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Department Store Sales Down 14.3%, Oz Retail Finally Crashes
OZ Black Friday Spend Increased In 2022
New Vicinity Malls Powered By Onsite Batteries
“Record” OZ Xmas Spend Just Inflation, Economists Argue
Oz Retail Sales To Rise 3.9% This Xmas
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Broadband Launches 400Gbps Service
Latest News
/
January 31, 2023
/
Sennheiser Launch IE 200 Dual-Tuning In-Ear Headset
Latest News
/
January 31, 2023
/
GoldenEye Return Lacks Friendship Factor
Latest News
/
January 31, 2023
/
LG Showcases 272-Inch 8K Micro LED Screen
Latest News
/
January 31, 2023
/
Department Store Sales Down 14.3%, Oz Retail Finally Crashes
Latest News
/
January 31, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Broadband Launches 400Gbps Service
Latest News
/
January 31, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Aussie Broadband has added 400Gbps links between Sydney and Melbourne, teaming with Telstra Wholesale’s Ethernet services to provide the capacity....
Read More