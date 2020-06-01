LG Rolling Out Affordable K Series Smartphones In Oz

LG Electronics Australia has announced that its 2020 range of affordable K Series smartphones will be rolling out across the country’s major retailers in coming months, including JB HI-FI, The Good Guys, Big W, Bing Lee, Kmart, and Australia Post.

The K Series includes three models – the K41S (RRP $259), K51S (RRP $329), and K61 (RRP $429) – which offer an enhanced quad camera set-up on the rear and more advanced AI features.

These smartphones all have a 5MP super wide-angle camera, a 2MP depth sensor camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a main camera (48MP on the K61, 32MP on the K51S and 13MP on the K41S). There is also a selfie camera on the front.

LG’s Quad-Cell Technology allows users to capture bright photos on their smartphones in low light settings, while the depth-sensing camera can work together to adjust depth and blur the background for portrait photos. The new AI Cam offers eight different modes to optimise shooting settings dependent on what your subject is (i.e., people, animals, food, and more).

They each have a 4,000 mAh battery and microSD card slot. The K61 offers 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The other two offer 3GB RAM and 64GB (K51s) and 32GB (K41S) of storage.

The 2020 range offers thinner bezels compared to their predecessors, maximising screen space. The K61 spans 6.53 inches with a FHD+ display. The DTS:X 3D Sound software creates life-like sound for a more cinematic viewing experience, however users will need to plug in their own headphones for this.

In terms of security, the K Series is fitted out with a fingerprint sensor.

“We are committed to delivering advanced smartphone features at a competitive price for the Australian market. With LG incorporating optimum features into the K series, we know this can be an affordable alternative for money conscious consumers at this time.” said Linda Louskos, Marketing Manager, Mobile, LG Electronics Australia.