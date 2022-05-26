HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Launch CineBeam Range In Australia

LG Launch CineBeam Range In Australia

26 May 2022

LG have just announced the local launch of their 2022 CineBeam projector lineup. Made up of six new models, LG have ensured users a wide range of options in both 4K laser and Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models.

The two flagship devices of the new range are the LG UST projectors, which are capable of delivering an over 2.5M picture at only 21.7cm from the wall. With a maximum 3,700 ANSI lumens delivered by a wheel-les hybrid laser, users are treated to the bold and bright picture you would usually find in a high-end television.

Combined with built-in quad woofers and 2.2 channel stereo, LG provide users with a home theatre experience straight out of the box.

Credit: LG

LG have also released four 4K laser projectors, that source their light from Laser-LED hybrid technology to 4CH LED, delivering up to 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness to 3840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels.

“At LG, we are passionate about providing innovative technologies to amplify content viewing experiences in the home or corporate environment. The introduction of our new CineBeam projector range is an example of our ongoing commitment to providing premium viewing experiences to our customers,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“The lineup is designed to deliver immersive experiences and intuitive functionality while also providing a compact design for a variety of viewing scenarios. With attention to detail evident in the flexible placement and a variety of light source technologies, Australians will enjoy cinema quality viewing experiences in the comfort of their own home or in the office for business presentations.”

The new LG CineBeam range is now available. For pricing and more information, head to LG.com/au.

Specs can be found below.

　 HU715QW HU710PW HU810PW  PF610P  HU915QE HU70LG BU50NST (ProBeam)
Resolution 4K UHD

(3,840 x 2,160)

 4K UHD

(3,840 x 2,160)

 4K UHD

(3840 x 2160)

 Full HD (1920×1080) 4K UHD

(3,840×2,160)

 4K UHD

(3840 x 2160)

 4K UHD

(3840×2160)
Brightness

(ANSI Lumens)

 2,500 2,000 2,700 1,000 3,700 1,500 5,000
Light Source Laser Hybrid

(Laser + LED)

 Dual Laser 4CH LED Laser 4CH LED Laser
Lamp Life 

(Up to Hrs)

 20,000 20,000 20,000 30,000 20,000 30,000 20,000
TruMotion Yes Yes Yes No Yes Yes No
Filmmaker Mode Yes Yes Yes No Yes No No
Screen Size

(inches)

 80-120 40-300 40-300 60-120 90″~120″ 60″ ~ 140″ 40-300
Throw Distance 100” @ 21.7cm 100” @ 2.9-4.6m 150″ @ 4.3~6.9m 60″ @ 1.59m 100” @ 42cm 100″@ 2.7~3.4m N/A
Throw Ratio 0.22 1.3 – 2.08 1.3 – 2.08 1.195 0.19 1.2 – 1.5 1.3 – 2.08
Zoom Fixed 1.6x 1.6x Fixed Fixed 1.25 1.6x
webOS Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Apple AirPlay  Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No No
Integrated Speakers 20W + 20W Stereo 5W + 5W Stereo 5W + 5W Stereo 3W + 3W Stereo 40W 3W + 3W Stereo 5W + 5W
Remote Control Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes Yes Yes (Magic Lighting Remote) Yes
Inputs HDMI x 3

USB 2.0 x 2

 HDMI x 3

USB 2.0 x 2

 HDMI 2.1 x 3 HDMI 2.0 x 1

USB 2.0 x 2

 HDMI x 2 USB 2.0 x 2 RJ45 HDMI 2.1 x 1 HDMI 2.0 x 2

USB 2.0 x 2

 HDMI x 1

USB 2.0 x 2 USB 2.1 x 1

 HDBT
Stockists JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi JB Hi-Fi Amazon JB Hi-Fi Amazon Amazon


About Post Author
