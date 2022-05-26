LG have just announced the local launch of their 2022 CineBeam projector lineup. Made up of six new models, LG have ensured users a wide range of options in both 4K laser and Ultra Short Throw (UST) projector models.

The two flagship devices of the new range are the LG UST projectors, which are capable of delivering an over 2.5M picture at only 21.7cm from the wall. With a maximum 3,700 ANSI lumens delivered by a wheel-les hybrid laser, users are treated to the bold and bright picture you would usually find in a high-end television.

Combined with built-in quad woofers and 2.2 channel stereo, LG provide users with a home theatre experience straight out of the box.

LG have also released four 4K laser projectors, that source their light from Laser-LED hybrid technology to 4CH LED, delivering up to 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness to 3840 x 2,160 vibrant pixels.

“At LG, we are passionate about providing innovative technologies to amplify content viewing experiences in the home or corporate environment. The introduction of our new CineBeam projector range is an example of our ongoing commitment to providing premium viewing experiences to our customers,” said Brad Reed, Head of B2B Marketing (Solutions for Business) at LG Electronics Australia.

“The lineup is designed to deliver immersive experiences and intuitive functionality while also providing a compact design for a variety of viewing scenarios. With attention to detail evident in the flexible placement and a variety of light source technologies, Australians will enjoy cinema quality viewing experiences in the comfort of their own home or in the office for business presentations.”

The new LG CineBeam range is now available. For pricing and more information, head to LG.com/au.

Specs can be found below.