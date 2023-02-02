HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
LG Launches Pigeon Pair Refrigerator

LG Launches Pigeon Pair Refrigerator

By | 2 Feb 2023

LG Electronics has announced the release of its latest single door Pigeon Pair refrigerator and freezer now available in a premium metallic finish.

The new item comes with reversible doors and other elegant features like a stylish touch display and fingerprint resistant finish.

The LG Pigeon Pair single door fridge has a dedicated full height compartment, optimal storage and clever features that make smart use of space such as the retractable shelf to store food and drink items of various heights.

The shelving utility (snack) rack and wine rack allow users to store all their specific items in dedicated areas of the fridge, providing further accessibility and convenience.

Meanwhile, the Pigeon Pair single door freezer includes generous freezer capacity along with a nifty movable ice maker which can offer more room when removed.

The new LG Pigeon Pair single door refrigerator also features Door Cooling+ outlets in the front ceiling of the fridge work in tandem with Surround Cooling for effective air circulation.

There’s also a frost-free cooling system to avoid frost build-up over time to save users the hassle of manual defrosting. Meanwhile, the Express Freeze feature allows users to hit their new frozen goods with a powerful blast of icy cold air.

The LG Pigeon Pair fridge and freezer range in Matte Black finish is now available from leading retailers and online at LG.com/au, prices starting from $2,099.



