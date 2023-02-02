Luxury brand Caviar have taken inspiration from Pablo Escobar’s favourite pistol for their custom-made gold-coated iPhone 14, featuring the Colombian drug lord’s beloved gold-plated weapon-of-choice, a Colt M 1911 pistol on the back.

Dubbed the “Notorious”, it’s the flagship of their Desperado smartphone collection. The chassis is PVD-coated black aviation titanium, which Caviar say is used in some of the best Swiss watches.

Known for coating tech gadgets in gold, the company say their new line takes inspiration from “the subculture of Latin American street gangs”.

With a bold look, their new iPhone designs feature gang signs, skulls, decorative blades, chains and pistols, with the Notorious rocking engraved titanium 24 karat double gold electroplated jewellry inserts, with the grip carved from American black walnut.

Caviar explain that, “The infamous drug lord and terrorist Pablo Escobar did not part with his Colt until the very end and used it in his last gunfight.”

Caviar are only doing a limited run of 99 of this flashy phone, explaining why they’re charging $12,900 for the Pro model and $14,500 for the 1TB version.