LG has unveiled new ultra-light Gram and Gram Pro laptops before the company is scheduled to appear at CES in January.

This year, there’s the LG Gram Pro 16 and 17, as well as the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1. The 16 and 2-in-1 will be available in both the standard Wide Quad or with an OLED display.

The 2-in-1 doubles as both a laptop and tablet, features a touchscreen, a 360-degree adjustable hinge, and a chargeable wireless pen.

All three laptops will be equipped with NVMe PCle 4.0 SSDs, an FHD webcam with facial recognition, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

Users will get to choose between an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Intel Core Ultra 7 processor for the Pro models. These processors will include Intel’s AI Boost NPU hardware.

The standard Gram laptops will come in four screen sizes, 14-inch, 15-inch, 16-inch, and 17-inch. They will also include Intel Core Ultra processors.

All will come with built in Full-HD cameras, and the full lineup is expected to weigh between 2.42 and 2.98 pounds (approx. 1.09 to 1.35KG). The larger versions will also come with a 2,560 x 1,600 display.

All models will include the LG Gram Link app, which is said to enable file sharing, screen mirroring, and photo transfers between the laptop and Android / iOS devices. It will also use AI to categorise photos, and use keywords for easier image searching.

Pricing and availability is yet to be announced.