LG has announced its new CineBeam Qube laser projector, with a minimalist look, weighing in at 3.28 pounds (approx. 1.48KG), and measuring 135mm on one side, and 80mm at the front.

It comes with an unspecified amount of HDMI eARC and USB-C ports, and a 3W built in mono speaker. It can project up to a 120-inch image at full 4K resolution, with a standard 1.2 throw ratio, and is equipped with a handle.

It projects 500 ANSI lumens, and can support HDR 10.

It’s said to be equipped with an RGB laser light source and image refining technologies to deliver a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as a 154% coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

It’s expected to have an easy setup, with auto screen adjustment, which can automatically adjust focus the image, as well as optimise image placement and screen size.

LG webOS 6.0 is under the hood, offering easy control and navigation of streaming services including, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and YouTube.

YS Lee, Vice President & Head of the IT Business Unit at LG Electronics Business Solutions Company said, “Great for spaces large and small, LG CineBeam Qube is a lifestyle projector possessing all the qualities consumers look for when choosing a new projection solution.”

“LG’s upgraded projector line-up offers a range of lifestyle-enriching devices that present outstanding spatial integration and versatility as well as immersive, cinematic viewing experiences.”

The CineBeam Qube will be officially revealed at CES 2024, starting on January 9th.