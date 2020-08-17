HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Hardware > Laptops > Lenovo Releases Laptop With E-Ink Display Cover

Lenovo Releases Laptop With E-Ink Display Cover

By | 17 Aug 2020
, ,

Lenovo has released its new dual-screen ThinkBook Plus laptop, which features an e-ink screen display cover that the company bills as the first of its kind.

The ThinkBook Plus enables users to check essential notifications, read e-books, annotate PDFs, and sketch and take notes using the included digital pen while the laptop is closed, thanks to the 10.8-inch touchscreen on the lid.

According to Lenovo, its Modern Standby feature allows it to wake from sleep in less than half a second, and browse the web a second later; it also includes up to 10th-generation Intel Core processors with Optane for high performance.

The battery provides up to 10 hours of life, and rapid-charge functionality can charge it to 80 per cent in an hour. Additionally, for those working from home, the ThinkBook Plus features Skype hotkeys, Skype-certified microphones, and Harman Kardon speakers to enable clear communication during VoiP meetings.

The base model, starting at $1249, offers a 10th-generation 1.6GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB SSD; these are upgraded to a 1.8GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD in the advanced $1479 model. Both are available from the Lenovo website.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Lenovo & HP Account For Half Of Global Notebook Sales
Lenovo’s Online Sales Up 53% During COVID
Lenovo & Panasonic Team Up For All-In-One Video Surveillance Solution
Lenovo Adds Microsoft Teams Functionality to ThinkSmart View Devices
WFH Survey: 70% Of Corporate Employees Have Bought Tech Since COVID
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Did Realme Really Screw Up With A Plug For New TCL 10 Pro?
Android Brands Communication
/
August 17, 2020
/
New Samsung Foldable Clears China Regulator, Australia Still Waiting
Latest News Phones Samsung
/
August 17, 2020
/
Delayed Graphite Microsoft Surface Earbuds To Release Next Month
Latest News Microsoft Sound Buds
/
August 17, 2020
/
Tesla To Add Two-Factor Authentication To Its Cars: Musk
Automotive Electric Vehicles Latest News
/
August 17, 2020
/
LG TVs, Speakers Pick Up Four EISA 2020 Awards
8K TV Display Latest News
/
August 17, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Did Realme Really Screw Up With A Plug For New TCL 10 Pro?
Android Brands Communication
/
August 17, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has been jumping on fake reviews of late, but one that appeared on the...
Read More