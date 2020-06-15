Lenovo Legion Offering Paid Gaming “E-pprenticeship”

HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 15 Jun 2020
Lenovo Legion is giving one lucky gamer the chance to be paid $5,000 and receive the latest Legion equipment to hone their competitive gaming, streaming and game development skills. The successful “e-pprentice” will also be given three one-on-one training sessions to learn about important aspects of the gaming industry.

To enter, you will need to submit a short video detailing why you want to be the next Lenovo Legion Gaming E-pprentice via legionepprentice.thinkfwd.com.au. Applications are open now and will close at midnight 28th June. The winning Legion gamer will be chosen by 1st July.

“We know 60% of Aussies would consider a career in gaming, but fewer than 2 in 10 know how to achieve this,” said Ben Williams, Gaming Business Development Manager for Australia and New Zealand.

“With help from our experts, the Lenovo Legion E-pprenticeship will shed some light on this diverse industry. We’re excited to help the successful applicant hone their skills and equip them with our stylishly savage Legion range.”

According to Lenovo research, Australian on average spend over 10.5 hours gaming per week. In addition, as many as 7 in 10 Australians aged 16-45 stating that they spent time gaming during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

One of the mentors will be Stephani ‘Hex’ Bendixsen, who has built her career around gaming. “Like so many of us, lockdown has provided me with even more time to immerse myself in games and enjoy the benefits of social connection,” Bendixsen said. “I’m really looking forward to sharing the experience I have in breaking into the industry and putting the new Legion range through its paces along the way.”

