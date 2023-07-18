HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Lenovo Appoints New Channel Manager for New Zealand

Lenovo Appoints New Channel Manager for New Zealand

By | 18 Jul 2023

Lenovo have announced the new appointment of Angela Roberts as Channel Manager for New Zealand, leading the channel efforts across the region covering Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Intelligent Device Group (IDG).

For the last two years in her role as Distribution Account Executive, she drove Lenovo’s One Channel strategy, strengthening the reputation of the company in the New Zealand channel community. He career spans almost two decades. She will report to Luke Skinner, recently appointed as Head of Commercial Channel & Distribution at Lenovo for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), and continue to work closely with Libby MacGregor, General Manager for Lenovo in New Zealand driving the channel strategy of Lenovo.

“I am truly excited about the opportunity to take on the role of Channel Manager at Lenovo New Zealand. It has been an incredible journey so far and an honour to work alongside our talented team to achieve new heights and continue to grow our partnerships across the region with our One Channel strategy. I am committed to fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and customer-centricity, which will enable us to further strengthen our position as a market leader in New Zealand.”

 



