Three of Lenovo’s recently released monitors have earned their place as the worlds first devices to meet the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 Display Standard for Low Blue Light.

Eyesafe and TÜV Rheinland announced today that the Lenovo G32qc-30 Curved Gaming Monitor, Lenovo G34w-30 Ultra-Wide Curved Gaming Monitor and the Lenovo ThinkVision T27p-30 Wide UHD Monitor were the first in the world to meet the standard.

For those unaware, blue light makes up part of the natural electromagnetic energy spectrum. Whilst majority of your exposure to it will come from the sun, blue light exposure from electronics has been linked to problems such as eyestrain, blurry vision, macular degeneration, cataracts and sleep issues.

Both companies behind the standard congratulated Lenovo for what Eyesafe CEO Justin Barret calls “a significant milestone for the entire display industry.”

The Eyesafe Certified 2.0 standard was created as a method that allows consumers to choose products, they know will protect their eye health from the dangers of blue light exposure. Products that meet the standards sit within parameters for blue light toxicity levels and are better for the eye health of the user.

The standard was developed as the dangers of blue light from displays become more apparent, whilst the patterns of use around technology and blue light emitting displays increases.

“The launch of the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 comes at a critical point in time as awareness of low blue light features has become much more pervasive among consumers and brands have begun to offer an array of different low blue light display options,” said Global Vice President of Business Field Electrical for TÜV Rheinland, Frank Holzman.

“TÜV Rheinland strongly feels that it is imperative that we offer a certification standard for brands that want to provide more precise and complete information to consumers.”

Lenovo’s range of certified monitors have been built on the foundation that consumers are spending more time in front of their screens, as the pattern of work and recreation changes.

“The reality is that people are spending more time in front of computers than ever before, and while the concept of ‘low blue light’ has become more popular, it only addresses part of the challenge, says Stefan Engel, Vice President and General Manager of Visuals Business within Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group.

“By meeting the Eyesafe Certified 2.0 standard, we’re enabling our customers to have more control over their experience and fit the device to their specific needs.”

Lenovo’s G32qc-30 and G34w-30 monitors will be available in January for $599 and $899 respectively, whilst pricing and availability for the ThinkVision T27p-30 is yet to be disclosed.