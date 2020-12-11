Lloyds Auctions who are claiming that all their 3000+ Konka TV’s are offered with a 14 day return to store replacement warranty have confirmed that the warranty includes the manufacturers parts.

On the 15th day neither Konka or Lloyds Auctions offer any form of warrantly.

ChannelNews initally claimed the warrantly was on freight only.

Lloyds Warranty covers unforeseen cosmetic damage and operational/functional faults only and that they will simply switch the faulty product over for a new product from their stock of 3,000 TV’s.

The Auction house has not said how many of the Konka TV’s they have actually sold.

