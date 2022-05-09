HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Kogan Shares Continue To Tumble

Kogan Shares Continue To Tumble

By | 9 May 2022

Shares in struggling online retailer Kogan.com continue to fall, dropping a further 4.2 per cent in today’s trading, sitting at $3.43, at 4.40pm on Monday afternoon.

The company’s shares have fallen 9.74 per cent over the past five days. Last week, Credit Suisse informed investors they were downgrading Kogan’s shares to an “underperform” rating, slashing its forecast by almost a third, to $3.75-a-share.

It seems even this wasn’t aggressive enough.

Last late month, Kogan reported an 11 per cent fall in gross profit for the March quarter, with sales dropping by 3.8 per cent to just $262 million.

The company’s recent financial report explained Kogan had been “positioning the business for continued elevated growth in Gross Sales, with levels of inventory and operational capability developed accordingly.”

But, as they found, “consumer demand did not meet these expectations” during the quarter.

Which means they still haven’t gotten a handle on the warehouse bloat that led to its 2021 profits falling by close to 87 per cent.

Company shares are now down a massive 60.21 per cent for the year-to-date.

Considering the inventory bloat, coupled with slow sales, the question is, how long can Kogan go?



About Post Author
You may also like
JB Hi Fi Founder Claims There Is Only Room For A Select Few In OZ Online Market
Kogan Tanks Further As Questions Raised About There Inability to Sell Stock
It’s Official: Kogan An Online Shopping Basket Case
ACCC “Concerned” About Online Marketplaces
After Share Slump, Kogan Moves Into Insurance
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: The MSI Katana GF76 Performs Great For The Price
Latest News Review
/
May 9, 2022
/
NSW Commits To EV Infrastructure With $20M Regional Plan
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
Apple Music Installing To Dock Without Permission
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
Gold-Plated Nintendo Wii for Queen Elizabeth II Goes Up For Auction
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/
Nine Poaches Telstra Exec To Take On YouTube, Netflix
Latest News
/
May 9, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: The MSI Katana GF76 Performs Great For The Price
Latest News Review
/
May 9, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
MSI have relaunched their Katana GF76 range of gaming laptops for 2022, boasting quite an impressive list of specs. MSI...
Read More