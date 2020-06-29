Klipsch Launch Bold Alternative To Soundbars – The Fives

Klipsch has added The Fives powered monitors to its award-winning series of Heritage Wireless speakers, offering a premium alternative to soundbars.

The Fives are Klipsch’s first powered monitors that feature HDMI-ARC, allowing for direct connection to a TV, producing high fidelity sound from dedicated right and left speakers. With custom-designed built-in amplifiers, The Fives deliver room-filling sound, eliminating the need for an audio/video receiver.

As a Klipsch product, The Fives feature the proprietary Klipsch Reference acoustic horn-loaded technology and tuning to deliver loud and precise audio with enhanced bass and low distortion.

The built-in dynamic bass equalisation matches the ear’s ability to hear lower frequencies, delivering powerful bass at any volume. In addition, The Fives have 192kHz/24-bit decoding for flawless reproduction of high-resolution audio tracks.

These speakers are designed to be versatile and easy to both use and set up. As such, they can connect to virtually everything via Bluetooth, and also feature an integrated phono pre-amp, digital optical, analogue RCA and USB inputs, and a subwoofer output.

Via the free Klipsch Connect App, users can access the digital quick-start guide for easy installation. The app also facilitates firmware upgrades and more.

Made with luxury materials such as real wood veneer and tactile switches and knobs, The Fives carry through the stylish look that Klipsch is known for. This model is available in matte black or walnut real-wood veneer finishes, with textured woven grilles.

The Fives will be available in Australia through authorised retailers from early July (RRP: $1,599 per pair).