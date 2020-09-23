HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Kayo Pushes Foxtel Sports To Record Subscribers

By | 23 Sep 2020
Premium pay-TV provider, Foxtel Group, has reportedly notched a record number of sports subscribers, with streaming service Kayo accelerating uptake following the resumption of LIVE sports.

Reported by The Australian, Foxtel Group has hit a record near two million sports subscribers [including premium Foxtel customers] with Kayo over 600,000 paid subscribers – the later up from 542,000 in early August.

The news follows broadcast and select streaming rights for sports such as the NRL, motorsports and AFL.

The company claims its NRL audience over various platforms lept 15% during the first eighteen rounds – up from the same season the same period last year.

Foxtel and SuperCars are also tipped to ink a new broadcasting deal, with its viewership dubbed popular amongst subscribers too.

The news follows reports that Chief Executive, Patrick Delaney, is focused on ‘tier one’ sports, remaining defiant at the prospect of costly, less competitive events.

