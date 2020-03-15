HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
JB Hi Fi To Benefit From Apple Store Closures In Australia

By | 15 Mar 2020
JB Hi Fi one of the biggest sellers of smartphones, iPads and notebooks, in Australia is set to benefit from a decision by Apple to close their Australian stores.

Apple who has 22 stores in Australia said that they have decided to close hundreds of their own retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27.

The move is set to drive Apple customers to the likes of JB Hi Fi, missing will be the Apple ‘Genius’ service.

The move could see a significant spike in sales for the retailer with stock normally allocated to Apple stores redirected to Apple resellers

In a letter posted on Apple’s website, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said that the “most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” which led to the decision to temporarily close the stores and move corporate employees outside of Greater China to work remotely.

The new Apple 10.2-inch Retina display iPad was displayed at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new products Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Cupertino, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

In our workplaces and communities, we must do all we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery. https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2020/03/apples-covid-19-response …

Apple has nearly 460 locations across the world outside of China, including about 270 stores in the U.S. Apple had earlier shuttered its stores in Italy and Spain as the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic.

