HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > iOS 17.3 Released With Highly Anticipated Security Feature

iOS 17.3 Released With Highly Anticipated Security Feature

By | 23 Jan 2024

Apple’s latest software update, iOS 17.3, has been released, and it come equipped with a new feature designed to prevent thieves from stealing a phone, and quickly accessing anything stored to iCloud, along with bank and email accounts.

Instead of relying on the lock screen passcode to unlock the phone, Stolen Device Protection requires the owner to scan their fingerprint or use Face ID when performing certain actions, including seeing saved passwords.

It also introduces a waiting period for more sensitive actions, including changing an Apple ID password or iPhone passcode.

Apple says in the update note, “Security Delay requires Face ID or Touch ID, an hour wait, and then an additional successful biometric authentication” before the action can be completed.

The iPhone will only require this extra layer when the owner is away from “familiar locations such as home or work.”

To turn the feature on, the user needs to go to the Settings app, select Face ID & Passcode, enter the device passcode, and toggle the feature on.

Additionally, Apple is also bringing collaborative playlists to iOS 17.3, and macOS 14.3 Sonoma, which allows users to join and contribute to playlists in the Apple Music app.

The company is also adding the ability to stream content to TVs in select hotels.



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Spotify Struggles To Make A Profit, Why?
Apple 12” iPad Air Revealed In Leak
Is Apple’s Vision Pro Already A Dud, Developers Think It Is, Reviews Not Great
iOS 17.3 To Arrive Next Week With Highly Anticipated Feature
Apple Faces New Court Fight with App Store Developers Even More Outraged
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Is The Gaming Industry Hitting A Downturn?
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
FDA Approves New Vibrating Belt For Bone Density
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
Unannounced Samsung Tablet Leaked
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
Bunnings Worker’s Injury Claim Threatens Bonus
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
Motorola Adds Android 14 To Select Phones
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Is The Gaming Industry Hitting A Downturn?
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
There is a current turmoil in the gaming industry, and experts believe it will likely continue this year, through to...
Read More