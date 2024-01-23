HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Tests Voice Typing On Pixel Tablet

Google Tests Voice Typing On Pixel Tablet

By | 23 Jan 2024

Google’s keyboard app, Gboard, is creating a new feature for voice typing for Pixel tablets. Some changes have been made within the latest beta version (13.7), and instead of the full keyboard, the company are attempting to create something simpler.

The main update is a pill-shaped toolbar option, which will appear when the user triggers Google Assistant voice typing.

Google says this is a way to “see more of your screen when voice typing.”

It also allows the user to quickly change settings, switch to emojis, user voice commands, and access the clipboard.

It can also be moved around the screen, including vertically.

Users will still get text suggestions as well, meaning it’s easy to type and edit. And to switch back to the full keyboard, it’s just a tap away.

Currently, the toolbar is only available on one Pixel Tablet with Android 14.

Google has hinted at a similar feature for phones, meaning it may not be long before voice typing is universal across Google devices.

Additionally, Google has plans to remove 17 features from Google Assistant in the coming weeks, said to enhance “quality and reliability.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Spotify Struggles To Make A Profit, Why?
Macy’s To Close 5 Stores & Cut Over 2,000 Jobs
Google Pixel 8 Pro Gains Surprise Update This Week
Is Apple’s Vision Pro Already A Dud, Developers Think It Is, Reviews Not Great
New undersea Pacific cables
Telstra, Google To Build Undersea Cables In Central Pacific
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS, Feds Name Russian Medibank Hacker
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
Winnings, & E&S Facing Supply Problems, Construction Industry Set To Be Hit
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
REVIEW: Lenovo Legion Go – Steam Deck, Meet Switch
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
Woke Woolies Shares Slide, Aboriginal Flag To Replace OZ Flag At Woolworths Offices
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/
We Love You; We Love You Not, Rio Sound & Vision Marriage Back On
Latest News
/
January 22, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS, Feds Name Russian Medibank Hacker
Latest News
/
January 23, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
The Federal Government have named a Russian individual as being responsible for the hack attack om Medibank, it’s not known...
Read More