The engineers at Intel have made significant improvements in the latest driver update, except this time, it isn’t to the discrete graphics cards, but instead, the target was Intel Arc GPUs inside Intel Core Ultra processors.

The update has added support for a few games, and has boosted the gaming performance by up to 155%.

The new 31.0.101.5333 WHQL driver has added support for ‘Last Epoch’ and ‘Sea of Thieves,’ in particular, the DX 12 update. It applies to the Intel Arc A-series and the Core Ultra Chips.

Then, there have been a range of performance improvements to DX11 games.

‘Just Cause 4’ received the biggest improvement, with a 155% average uplift. ‘Assassin’s Creed Syndicate ‘ also saw a notable increase in frames per second (fps), up by 65%.

Other increases include ‘Sid Meier’s Civilization VI’ (27% boost), ‘Snowrunner’ (49%), ‘Divinity Original Sin 2’ (25%), and ‘It Takes Two’ (24%).

Newer games such as ‘Palworld’ were also tweaked, with up to 14% higher fps. Each performance figure applies to 1,080p, with some variations of medium / normal settings.

See below the complete list of improved games:

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (up to 65%)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (up to 17%)

Divinity Original Sin 2 (up to 25%)

Far Cry 5 (up to 8%)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection (up to 19%)

It Takes Two (up to 24%)

Just Cause 3 (up to 18%)

Just Cause 4 (up to 155%)

Palworld (up to 14%)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (up to 9%)

Rust (up to 9%)

SCUM (up to 6%)

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (up to 27%)

Snowrunner (up to 49%)

Warframe (up to 7%)

XCOM 2 (up to 8%)

Upon launch, DX11 was a bit of a weak point for Intel Arc, and DX9 was worse. Now 16 games have gained improvements, and they are all DX11.