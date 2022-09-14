HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Intel 13th Gen Processors Leak, Reveal Disappointing Speeds

Intel 13th Gen Processors Leak, Reveal Disappointing Speeds

14 Sep 2022

Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake processors have just been leaked in full, showing the full official specs. Whilst most of these match previous rumours, speeds for the all-important flagship i9 chip seem to be slightly lower than expected.

The specs were leaked by well known tipster @momomo_us on Twitter after they were briefly posted to the Intel website. The US chip maker has since taken the details down.

The three processors listed were the Intel Core i5-13600K, the i7-3700K and the i9-3900K, suggesting that these three may be the first released.

Whilst the first two were listed with P-core max frequencies that matched previous rumours (5.1GHz and 5.3GHz respectively), the i9-3900K only has a maximum clock frequency of 5.4GHz, lower than the expected 5.5GHz.

As bad as this may sound, this is unlikely to affect performance majorly. The new CPU is still set to hit 5.7GHz through the featured Turbo Boost Max 3.0 tech, 5.8GHz with Thermal Velocity Boost, and even higher with personal overclocking.

The new Raptor Lake processors are expected to debut at Intel’s Innovation event on September 27th.



