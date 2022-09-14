Amazon has launched its lightest and smallest Kindle, which also happens to be its most powerful.

The new generation Kindle comes with a 300 ppi high-resolution 6-inch display, USB-C charging, longer battery life of up to six weeks, and 16GB of storage, doubling the space afforded by its predecessor.

Amazon has also updated to these same specs for its Kindle Kids, while revealing that children have logged nearly three billion minutes of reading time since the Kindle Kids device launched three years ago.

“With a high-resolution display that delivers three-times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services.

“And since we launched Kindle Kids three years ago, kids have logged nearly 3 billion minutes reading on Kindle devices. The new Kindle Kids provides an even better reading experience to help kids become lifelong readers.”

Every Kindle Kids comes with a one-year ‘unlimited’ subscription to Amazon Kids+.

The Kindle is available for pre-order today, and will be A$179 for the 16GB device, and available in Black or Denim colours.

New fabric covers for Kindle will also be available in Black, Rose, Denim, and Dark Emerald, priced at A$49.95.

Pre-orders start today.