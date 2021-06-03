HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Historic Stereo Photo Collection Up For Auction

Historic Stereo Photo Collection Up For Auction

By | 3 Jun 2021

Stereo photos were once at the pinnacle of technology, enabling people to see scenes in 3D for the first time and in the comfort of their own home.

Now original glass plate negatives from Australia’s most significant stereo photo collection are up for auction.

The Rose Stereograph Company Collection dates back to 1880 and comprises more than 100,000 items.

The collection features moments such as the landing at Gallipoli, the first known pictures of Queen Elizabeth II and Ned Kelly’s armour, taken during his trial.

Lloyds Auctions say they believe the auction will be a world first, offering original glass plates which rival modern photographic resolution.

