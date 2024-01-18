HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Here’s How An iPhone Survived A 16,000 FT Drop From A Flight

18 Jan 2024

It was a shocking find when a man from Oregan discovered an Apple iPhone that had survived a 16,000 foot drop from an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month.

What was even more astounding was that the phone was completely undamaged.

“Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA128. Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact!”

Now, the exact case which allowed the survival of the drop, after a door plug blew off, has been revealed.

Spigen, a phone case manufacturer, has shared a reply to the man’s post saying, “MYSTERY SOLVED: IT WAS US” along with texts and photos confirming the case was on the phone.

The company said the exact case was the Cryo Armor case, sold for U$65 on the official website, or U$25 on Amazon.

They said the case has “military-grade certified drop protection via Air Cushion Technology.”

This phone was one of two found following the door plug inside Alaska Airlines’ Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft breaking mid-flight on January 5th.

This forced the plane to make an emergency landing, and since the incident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded these airplanes for inspection.

Fans of the phone case manufacturer were happy to know their phone would be safe in a catastrophe.

“As a lifelong satisfied Spigen user, I’m happy to hear my phone is safe even if it falls out of a plane,” said one fan.

“The best ads are the ones that are unintentional,” said another, who cited “the Stanley cup that survived a burning car and still had ice in it.”

One other person bought the case knowing it can protect phones falling from the sky.

“Just bought the Cryo Armor Case in red! #influenced.”



