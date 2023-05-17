HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Super Funds Push For Major Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi Board Shake Up

Super Funds Push For Major Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi Board Shake Up

By | 17 May 2023

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, which provides voting recommendations to most major super funds, has put close to a hundred Australian companies on notice for not having at least 30 per cent female representation on their boards.

ACSI will advise the 26 industry super funds under its wing — with over $1 trillion in assets under management — to vote against male directors at 97 listed companies that don’t have adequate female representation by the time of their next AGM.

It has written to all companies in the ASX 300 outlining the plan.

Seven Network signage seen in Sydney, Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Seven West Media says its half-year net profit has fallen by 13.8 per cent as stringent cost-saving measures failed to offset a fall in advertising revenue. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Among the companies that fall under the 30 per cent threshold are JB Hi-Fi, Seven West, and Harvey Norman.

“We expect that this will prompt some further thinking at companies that currently don’t meet our expectations and we will conduct some engagement with those companies,” ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said.

“We will be interested to hear about any plans that they have to bring more women on to the board and the timing for that.

“For those companies that are not able to demonstrate the commitment to action on this, we would recommend to our members that they vote against the re-election of male directors on those boards.”



