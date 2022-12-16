This is our last ChannelNews newsfeed for 2023, unless there is a major breaking story. We thank you for your support and we look forward to returning in the new year, with a little bit of R&D in between.

First up in 2023, we will bring you extensive coverage of CES and the market conditions unfolding in what is set to be a tough year for retail.

Australia could get a soft landing with CES set to deliver a host of new products and services in 2023 that are going to be a must for consumers.

The world’s biggest technology show is back and we will be at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from 1st January to check out everything new with the first days dedicated to extensive press announcements.

Last year’s show was a small event with organisers tipping double the numbers this year.

We’re expecting something of a resurgence this year although the show may be a lot more North American-centric than it used to be we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.

Press conferences are booked in from LG, Hisense, Panasonic, Canon, Samsung, and we are set to get one briefing from TCL, Samsung, LG, Sound United and MSI.

So, have a great holiday break and we will see you back in the New Year.

The Team At ChannelNews