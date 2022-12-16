HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Happy Holiday Break We Will Be Back In 2023

Happy Holiday Break We Will Be Back In 2023

By | 16 Dec 2022

This is our last ChannelNews newsfeed for 2023, unless there is a major breaking story. We thank you for your support and we look forward to returning in the new year, with a little bit of R&D in between.

First up in 2023, we will bring you extensive coverage of CES and the market conditions unfolding in what is set to be a tough year for retail.

Australia could get a soft landing with CES set to deliver a host of new products and services in 2023 that are going to be a must for consumers.

The world’s biggest technology show is back and we will be at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from 1st January to check out everything new with the first days dedicated to extensive press announcements.

Last year’s show was a small event with organisers tipping double the numbers this year.

We’re expecting something of a resurgence this year although the show may be a lot more North American-centric than it used to be we’ll just have to wait and see on that one.

Press conferences are booked in from LG, Hisense, Panasonic, Canon, Samsung, and we are set to get one briefing from TCL, Samsung, LG, Sound United and MSI.

So, have a great holiday break and we will see you back in the New Year.

The Team At ChannelNews


757117

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, ,
You may also like
It’s Over For ChannelNews CES Is Next
We Will Be Back Bigger & Better
Tech Sites Traffic Fall In August
Last ChannelNews 2020 Newsletter, Big Year Ahead
ChannelNews #1 Trade Site As Appliance Retailer Struggles
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Big W-Anchored Brisbane Mall Sells For $85 Million
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
Job Cuts Likely At Ericsson As Margins Shrink
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
Musk Sells $5.37B In Tesla Stock To Fund Twitter
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
ASIC Sues Finder For Unlicensed Crypto Offering
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
Major CE Retailer Gives Market Insight As Profits Slashed
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big W-Anchored Brisbane Mall Sells For $85 Million
Latest News
/
December 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Dexus has offloaded Brisbane’s Beenleigh Marketplace for $85 million. Property investment firm Mintus acquired the 20,252 sqm mall through CBRE,...
Read More