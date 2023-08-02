Handy gamers are starting to have more options to repair their often mistreated controllers with the introduction of repair parts from gaming powerhouses like Microsoft selling a variety of replacements for the Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller.

Gamers do not always play nice with their controllers, which sometimes causes collateral damage that needs to be repaired.

Years of use also leads to the controllers breaking down, but now gamers can switch out the case, buttons, input PCBA, PCBA, and motor assembly themselves as opposed to replacing costly controllers.

The new replacement parts are equal to the original controller parts and were created for users with expired controller warranties.

The prices range from $24.64 for replacement buttons for Xbox One Elite Wireless or $6.59 for Xbox One joysticks available on Kogan.com and other retailer sites.

Additionally, repairs are a more environmentally sound decision for eco-conscious gamers.

Microsoft provides parts and video guides for repairing both controllers, but gamers will need to buy the tools like a plastic pry tool, T6, and T8 Torx screwdrivers, a pair of long-nosed tweezers, or even a soldering iron to repair circuit boards.

Currently, limited parts are available for purchase in Australia, but we have no doubt the rest will be rolled out in the near-ish future.