German luxury goods maker Montblanc has come a long way since opening its door in 1906 and producing designer fountain pens, watches and leather goods.

More than a century later it has updated its tech arsenal with its MTB 03 in-ear headphones, that sells for A$640.

“The Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones are our urban interpretation of the Sound of Comfort,” its advertising blurb says. “They promise great sound, long-lasting wearing comfort and effective noise cancellation wherever you go. The accompanying lightweight, pocket-sized charging case keeps these smart luxury pieces safe and always ready to go.”

Montblanc stresses the MTB 03 is not just about looks. The sound quality is excellent, although it doesn’t list detailed tech specs. But it has indulged in some name dropping.

“Their sound signature has been forged by internationally renowned acoustics experts,” it says.

Whathifi.com reports that Axel Grell, who was previously Sennheiser’s chief headphone engineer, created the MTB 03’s sound signature.

“Grell was one of the top designers at Sennheiser for more than three decades where he crafted headphones designed to produce world-class sound — often with little-to-no regard for price consideration,” says Forbes in its feature write-up of Grell.

So if Grell is behind this, Montblanc argues that the MTB 03 must be first class.

In 2020, Montblanc released the MB 01, an over-ear headphones version.