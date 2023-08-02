HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Montblanc Morphs From Fountain Pens to High End Wireless Earbuds

Montblanc Morphs From Fountain Pens to High End Wireless Earbuds

By | 2 Aug 2023

German luxury goods maker Montblanc has come a long way since opening its door in 1906 and producing designer fountain pens, watches and leather goods.

More than a century later it has updated its tech arsenal with its MTB 03 in-ear headphones, that sells for A$640.

“The Montblanc MTB 03 In-Ear Headphones are our urban interpretation of the Sound of Comfort,” its advertising blurb says. “They promise great sound, long-lasting wearing comfort and effective noise cancellation wherever you go. The accompanying lightweight, pocket-sized charging case keeps these smart luxury pieces safe and always ready to go.”

Montblanc luxury pens

Montblanc stresses the MTB 03 is not just about looks. The sound quality is excellent, although it doesn’t list detailed tech specs. But it has indulged in some name dropping.

“Their sound signature has been forged by internationally renowned acoustics experts,” it says.

Whathifi.com reports that Axel Grell, who was previously Sennheiser’s chief headphone engineer, created the MTB 03’s sound signature.

Montblanc Haus in Hamburg, Germany

“Grell was one of the top designers at Sennheiser for more than three decades where he crafted headphones designed to produce world-class sound — often with little-to-no regard for price consideration,” says Forbes in its feature write-up of Grell.

So if Grell is behind this, Montblanc argues that the MTB 03 must be first class.

In 2020, Montblanc released the MB 01, an over-ear headphones version.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Mirrorless Camera Sales To Surge
Latest News
/
August 2, 2023
/
Gamers Can Now Fix Their Tired Xbox Controllers Themselves
Latest News
/
August 2, 2023
/
A Huge Asus ROG Ally Rival Could Be In The Works
Latest News
/
August 2, 2023
/
Check Out The Fresh Redesign The Fitbit App Is Launching  
Latest News
/
August 2, 2023
/
Sony Introduces New Features With PS5 Update
Latest News
/
August 2, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Mirrorless Camera Sales To Surge
Latest News
/
August 2, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
This may be the era of smartphone cameras, but mirrorless camera sales are trending upwards. Research and Markets forecasts the...
Read More