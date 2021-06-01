Since 2015, Google Photos has provided users with unlimited free photo storage, but as of today, this policy is coming to an end.

Google Photos will now begin charging you for any storage over 15GB, although this policy only counts towards newly uploaded content, meaning any photos or videos you’ve uploaded in high quality before today will not count toward your 15GB of free storage.

Google estimate that over 80 percent of users should still be able to store roughly three more years worth of content within this 15GB space limit.

To help you with the inevitable photo cull, a new tool in the Photos app will help you locate dark or blurry shots, and abnormally large videos to delete.

More than four trillion photos are currently stored in Google Photos, with 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded each week.

Of course, it takes about thirty seconds to sign up for a second Google account, if you decide you need more space, but don’t want to shell out the USD$1.99 a month for 100GB.