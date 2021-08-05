HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Paying Millions Of People $2.15 Each, After Class Action

Google Paying Millions Of People $2.15 Each, After Class Action

5 Aug 2021

You may remember those brief moments when Google had its own social network called Google+.

You may also remember the huge data breach that exposed the private information of an estimated 50 million users? That privacy snafu resulted in a class action lawsuit, after which Google cleverly decided to end its foray into social media.

The case was filed in 2018, and was only settled last August, with Google agreeing to pay $7.5 million to users impacted.

After legal fees, former Google+ users are now seeing a cool $2.15 drop into their accounts. Happy days!

 

 

