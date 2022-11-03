Google has added a parcel tracking feature to Gmail, giving an ordered way to stay on top of your shipments.

The feature will roll out in the US first, and is set to launch in the coming weeks.

Users need to opt in, and as long as their orders have a recognised tracking number, package tracking updates will sit at the top of your inbox.

“Gmail will show a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox,” Google explains.

“For orders with tracking numbers, Gmail will prominently display your current delivery status in your inbox list view and in a summary card at the top of individual emails.”

Package tracking will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status — like “Label created,” “Arriving tomorrow” or “Delivered today.”

Hopefully this handy feature will be introduced in Australia soon.