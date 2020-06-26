Google Adds Group Video Calls To Nest Hub Max

Google is rolling out a new group video call feature to its smart display device Nest Hub Max – previously, users could only make one-on-one video calls. Nest Hub Max will now be able to support up to 32 people on a call.

For the time being, however, this feature will only be available to consumers in the US. Hopefully this feature will soon be rolled out globally as well.

To get started, users will need to download the Duo mobile app. Once this is done, users will be able to use the voice command “Hey Google, make a group call” to launch a multi-person call.

Duo group video calling is also available on LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 Smart Display, JBL Link View and Lenovo’s 8- and 10-inch Smart Displays.

Google Nest Hub Max, available at JB HI-FI for $324, offers Google Assistant, connected home capabilities, and a security camera for your home.