GE Lighting have launched the Dynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Lights, customisable lights that can be controlled using the Cync smartphone app, but also use a built-in microphone to adjust performance in real time based on the audio of surroundings.

These new lights listen to the user’s home to detect sounds coming from nearby music, video games, or other activities to provide an immersive lighting experience.

The built-in microphone can also be used to issue voice commands, controlling the lights with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

Kara Perdue, vice president of product management at GE Lighting said, “When we announced our entire Dynamic Effects line … in January, we kept entertainment top of mind. Whether you’re a gamer, musician, or just love watching movies with your family, our Dynamic Effects products are built for entertaining. The new Neon-Shape Smart lights elevate those experiences by providing highly customizable designs that let your personality shine through.”

Customisation is the biggest flex with these new rope lights. Users can change the colour of the lights, how smoothly they transition between hues, and there are a variety of preset designs to choose from.