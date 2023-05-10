Health Experts Sound Alarm Over AI Development
Health experts have called for artificial intelligence (AI) to be regulated, saying it “poses a number of threats to human health and well-being,” and claim the “window of opportunity to avoid serious and potentially existential harms is closing.”
This comes after other recent warnings from tech figures, including Geoffrey Hinton and a group of experts among 1,000 signatories of a letter calling for a suspension on AI development until rules have been set in place to ensure the safety of use.
This latest warning came from an article written by health professionals from the U.S., U.K., Australia, Costa Rica, and Malaysia, published by BMJ Global Health.
The experts highlighted three ways AI poses a threat to human health, claiming the “control and manipulation of people, use of lethal autonomous weapons, and the effects on work and employment.”