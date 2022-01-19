Garmin have shown off new versions of both their flagship Fenix 7 series of smartwatches and the smaller, more fitness-focused Epix series, and they’re all definitely worth taking some time to admire.

The new Fenix 7s maintain their bulky buttons and the large display so suitable for topo maps, but they add a very handy touchscreen interface, so instead of having to bump around with the buttons – as practical as they are – it’s now easier to just scroll through menus and zoom in on maps.

There’s also a new real-time stamina metric to measure your exertion, plus a race predictor that estimates your performance based on previous data.

Add an integrated LED flashlight and improved solar charging and you’ve got three very nice timepieces – the smaller Fenix 7s, the standard Fenix 7 and the boss Fenix 7X, with standard (non-solar), Solar and Sapphire Solar versions.

The latest version of the Epix has been updated in all the right places, starting by replacing the previous awkward square design with a 1.3″ AMOLED display to make reading your metrics a snap any time day or night.

Ready for any action, the new Epix has support for activities such as tennis, climbing, skiing, and of course the gym, while it also has Garmin’s regular ability to track sleep, stress and overall energy.

It comes in a range of finishes, including black titanium sapphire, white titanium sapphire and slate steel.