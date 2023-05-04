FTC Moves To Stop Meta Profiting Off Children’s Data
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed banning Facebook parent Meta for profiting from the swathes of data it collects from its under-18s userbase.
It argues Meta misleads parents, and its actions violate a 2020 privacy order.
“Facebook has repeatedly violated its privacy promises,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement.
“The company’s recklessness has put young users at risk, and Facebook needs to answer for its failures.”
The FTC probe will no doubt rankle Meta, who already copped a A$7.5 billion civil penalty following a 2019 investigation by the commission into its privacy practices.
Meta has dismissed the action as a “political stunt”.
“Despite three years of continual engagement with the FTC around our agreement, they provided no opportunity to discuss this new, totally unprecedented theory,” a Meta spokesperson said.
“We have spent vast resources building and implementing an industry-leading privacy program under the terms of our FTC agreement. We will vigorously fight this action and expect to prevail.”