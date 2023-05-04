HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Bluetooth Data Rate To Double, Lossless Audio Possible

Bluetooth Data Rate To Double, Lossless Audio Possible

By | 4 May 2023

The organisation tasked with improving Bluetooth technology has revealed the data bandwidth is set to more than double, making wireless transmission of lossless audio possible.

As it stands, the only way to currently receive lossless CD quality through Bluetooth LE is by using Snapdragon Sound equipment with the aptX Lossless codec, and a clear, fast wireless connection.

Chuck Sabin, the senior director of market development Bluetooth Special Interest Group, shared the plans during a virtual media briefing.

The plan is “to more than double the Bluetooth LE data rate,” Sabin said, “taking it up to four to six megabits — maybe up to eight megabits, depending on the way the specification sorts out.”

24-bit/96kHz audio needs 4.6 Mbps, while standard definition video requires 4 Mbps, meaning both will suddenly become streamable over Bluetooth, giving its usability a big boost.

The plan is to also push Bluetooth into the 6GHz frequency spectrum, with the higher frequency allowing the faster data rates.

This is still a whole off though, according to Sabin.

“When you ask, when is this gonna happen? It’s really too early to talk about timing.”



