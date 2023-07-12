HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Free Plug Magazine Out Now, Weather Stations, New Smart Swiss

12 Jul 2023

The latest issue of Plug Magazine which goes live at The Good Guys shortly features several new appliances, from low cost blenders to new LG Electronics AI inspired laundry products, to a really neat Netamo weather station.

See magazine here.

We also take a look at a Swiss Army knife in colours you have never seen before as well as the latest in premium coffee machines from Jura.

We also take a look at the new Anova Precision Cooker, and BlendJet’s portable blenders.

For those chilly this winter, warm yourself with Olympia Splendid’s range of heaters from the Ceramic Heater to the Caldo Whisper models.

And for those rainy winter days, LG’s washer/dryer combo allows you to pack more, and the LG Styler is perfect for dehumidifying and pampering of your clothes.

Additionally, to dress accordingly for the weather, the Netatmo Weather Station brings accurate weather and temperature information directly from your yard to your phone!

Plug editors are bringing reviews to you on notebooks, phones, and speakers from Lenovo, BlueAnt, Motorola and Marshall to upgrade your home or office with all the best new products.

Access your version of Plug magazine through ChannelNews or SmartHouse today to get all the best deals.



