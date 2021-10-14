HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Foxtel’s News Streaming Service Flash Launches Today

Foxtel’s News Streaming Service Flash Launches Today

By | 14 Oct 2021

From today, Australians will have on-demand access to over twenty leading television news station through Foxtel’s Flash, the company’s third streaming service, following the success of Kayo and Binge.

CEO Patrick Delaney says Flash is “putting consumers in charge of their own news preferences. It presents a ­diversity of news sources, and people can seek out what they want.”

“We’re not going to change any of the editorial context of these news brands,” Delany explained.

“The whole point is to put them in the one place, fairly, in front of Australia.

“It will be more than simply aggregating live channels. Our experience and technology platform gives us the ability to draw on successful Kayo features and innovations to provide an outstanding news experience for our subscribers.

“This is about putting consumers in charge – you can go down whichever news avenues you want.”

Foxtel will also be adding further channels and features to Flash over the next few months.

Kate DeBrito, who will be heading up the editorial team at Flash, confirmed at a media launch yesterday that entertainment channel People will soon be added.

Also coming is access to Flash through popular gaming consoles, such as the Sony PlayStation, which has proven popular with Kayo users.

Flash is available across Australia from today, and is priced at $8 a month. Or, as the Foxtel team reasoned, the price of two cups of coffee. There are no lock in contracts, and you can register and get watching in under five minutes.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Foxtel And AACTA Strengthen Partnership
Foxtel First Global Partner To Get Sky Glass
NRL Bows To Sponsor Pressure, Cuts Digital Division
Streaming News and Sports: The Future Of Foxtel
Can Delany Take Foxtel To New Heights & An IPO?
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

As Tipped New B&W Zeppelin Released, Network Version Next Year
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
Cellnet: Sales Down, E-Commerce Rises In Difficult Quarter
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
EXCLUSIVE: Hisense Racked By $3.37M Fraud Scandal
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
Google Countersues Epic Games
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
Samsung Electronics Australia Sweeps Four Awards
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

As Tipped New B&W Zeppelin Released, Network Version Next Year
Latest News
/
October 13, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
As Exclusively tipped by ChannelNews in September 2021, Sound United owned Bowers & Wilkins has launched a brand-new iteration of...
Read More