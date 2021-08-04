Google has accidentally leaked information and images of three Nest security cameras and a doorbell on its own online store, suggesting that an official announcement is imminent.

By the looks of the imagery, Google are about to release a Nest Cam with a floodlight, an outdoor/indoor battery-powered Nest Cam, an indoor, wired Nest Cam, and a battery-powered Nest Doorbell.

Clicking on the links doesn’t yield anything, so this was clearly an accident. No doubt we’ll hear more very soon.