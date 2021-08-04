HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > First Look At Google’s Forthcoming Nest Cameras

First Look At Google’s Forthcoming Nest Cameras

By | 4 Aug 2021

Google has accidentally leaked information and images of three Nest security cameras and a doorbell on its own online store, suggesting that an official announcement is imminent.

By the looks of the imagery, Google are about to release a Nest Cam with a floodlight, an outdoor/indoor battery-powered Nest Cam, an indoor, wired Nest Cam, and a battery-powered Nest Doorbell.

Clicking on the links doesn’t yield anything, so this was clearly an accident. No doubt we’ll hear more very soon.

About Post Author
You may also like
Google Makes Five-Year Commitment On Nest Security
Google Rethinks Speaker Business, Big Home Max Killed Off
Apple Music Arrives On Google Speakers
All “Made By Google” Products Now Use Recycled Material
Google Discontinues Nest Secure Alarm System After $450m Security Investment
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Solomon Lew Wants Myer’s FY21 Financials Released “Immediately”
Industry Latest News
/
August 4, 2021
/
Snapdragon Wear 5100 In The Works
Latest News
/
August 4, 2021
/
Do We Need A New Delta Specific COVID Shot To Protect Retail Staff?
Latest News
/
August 4, 2021
/
Galaxy Buds 2 Imagery, Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch
Latest News
/
August 4, 2021
/
Klipsch Gets Into ANC Buds With Gesture Controls
Klipsch Latest News
/
August 4, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Solomon Lew Wants Myer’s FY21 Financials Released “Immediately”
Industry Latest News
/
August 4, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Solomon Lew continues his bid to have the Myer board axed as Premier Investments calls on the department store to...
Read More