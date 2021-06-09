There is one big problem with stick vacuum cleaners, you have to keep emptying the bag due to the size of the built-in dustbin.

This is a major problem for brands such as Dyson and Miele but not for LG Electronics who have developed a new charging system integrated with automatic dustbin emptying every time the vac is docked.

A team of engineers at LG Electronics have been trying to solve this problem for years and they recently cracked the problem with the release of the all-new LG CordZero A9 Kompressor vacuum cleaner + with an “All-in-one Tower” charging stand.

How this works is that every time a user docks the vacuum cleaner in its stand to charge the device, the dustbin is automatically emptied.

Resulting in the master docking station only having to be emptied every three months on average.

“Regardless of nationality, age and gender, a common wish among users of vacuum cleaners is to have someone else do the cleaning,” said Yoo Byung-do, who led the planning for the stick vacuum cleaner product at LG. “The acts of cleaning are pretty much the same in Korea and elsewhere, and users put the top priority on convenience.”

The new LG vac is scheduled to hit the global market in the second half of this year with Australian retailers getting their product for the last quarter.

According to LG engineers their team embarked on the research in 2018. The most difficult part was the opening and closing of the dustbin lid, explained Moon Si-hwan, an engineer on the handy stick development team. “Four robotic arms, though they look simple, do the job of opening and closing the lid of the dustbin, when it’s docked in the stand,” he said.

“The most challenging part was to ensure that the robotic arms do not wear out and the dustbin lid is closed properly so that no dust particles leak out.”

To ensure perfect suctioning, the team analysed dust during the research period.

“We collected bags of dust particles in handy stick cleaners used in ordinary Korean homes to learn about different types of dust, their properties and average amounts of dust from ordinary houses,” Yoo said.

“The dust analysis was essential to deciding on the optimal size of the dust bag filled inside the stand and making sure dust particles are not leaked during the process of suctioning from the bin to the bags,” said Song Ki-yong, who is in charge of sales engineering.

The All-in-one Tower auto emptying charger is equipped with a UVC light-emitting diode bulb that limits the growth of germs and bacteria inside the dust bag.

“It was also challenging to find an optimal position of the UVC-LED lamp with an optimal angle to properly sterilize the inside of the dust bag,” Song added. “This is one of the core technologies that can’t be copied by competitors.”

The global vacuum cleaner market is estimated to be worth about $17.95 billion, with some 3,000 manufacturers vying for market share.

It has seen an average growth of 6 percent each year between 2015 to 2020, with the cordless cleaner sector having rapidly expanded by around 20 percent, according to market researcher Euromonitor.

The Korean company was not the first to introduce wireless cleaners, but it is definitely the first to provide a dustbin that can be emptied without human hands.